Rick and Morty Season 9: "No AI Slop" When Series Returns on May 24th

Returning on May 24th, here's an early look at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 - including images, a key art poster, overview, and more.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 premieres May 24th on Adult Swim with all-new high-concept adventures.

"No AI slop" promised; episodes are made by human talent for pure organic laughs and chaos.

Early sneak peek teases wild school antics, family drama, and classic Rick experiments.

Showrunners confirm Seasons 9-11 are in the works, with no signs of slowing down soon.

We had a feeling that Rick and Morty Season 9 might be hitting sooner rather than later, but we did not see Sunday, May 24th, happening. That's when the dimension-hopping duo will be back for a new round of adventures. "I know it's my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "It's kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you're going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it's my job to say that, but it's also true." As for what viewers can expect, here's a look at the official overview, along with a key art poster and the first set of preview images (with a sneak peek dropping on Thursday, March 12th):

Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing.

In the sneak peek clip from the ninth season that was released last month, Principal Vagina calls in Beth and Jerry to meet with him about what Morty and Summer have been up to. First observation? Morty and Summer have zero respect for Vagina. After Vagina offers a laundry list of things that the sublings have done, he announces that they are being expelled. When Beth tries to get some answers, Summer mutes her, Jerry, and Vagina's "Boomer Frequency." Soon, Rick appears in farming gear and uses a hoe to turn Vagina into a carrot. Horrified by the experience, Vagina unexpels them and promises them all "A's" – and that's when Beth rips into Rick for making Morty and Summer into "spoiled assholes." After Morty pulls a move on him, Rick is convinced that Morty and Summer need to be sent away to a sleepaway camp that takes care of spoiled kids.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

Back in September 2025, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

