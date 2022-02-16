Rick and Morty Send In Pickle Rick; James Gunn Has "Some Suspicions"

We will readily admit that we did not see this one coming. After yesterday's reveal that Mr. Meeseeks, Squanchy, Mr. Poopybutthole, Snowball, Morty, and now Rick had infiltrated Peacemaker series creator James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set that an answer to this mystery was at hand. But we learned earlier today from Gunn that the mystery continues (and the threat levels rise) as none other than Pickle Rick has now taken our twisted stage. But what makes this one different? It appears Gunn may now "have some suspicions." Hmmm… And for the record? We're still all-in on Gunn writing an episode of Dan Harmon & Justin's Roiland's dimension-hopping (thought that might be on pause) duo so… (*crosses fingers*).

Fresh from the set in what is now the seventh day of this mystery, here's a look at Pickle Rick entering the scene:

So now here's a look back to yesterday at what we thought was the final piece of the puzzle:

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share in a rundown of the "case file" as it now stands:

Here's a look at a previous tweet where Gunn revealed that the duo was upping their game and bringing in the big guns in the form of Snowball:

Here's a look back to when Mr. Poopybutthole entered the scene:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: