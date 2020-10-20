Starting this Friday, The Paley Center for Media will highlight some of the most acclaimed and buzzworthy television shows on the pop culture landscape via the 8th annual PaleyFest NY. Sponsored by Citi and Verizon, the three-day virtual fest will feature conversations with the cast and creative teams from All American (The CW), The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), the 20th Anniversary of Girlfriends (Netflix), A Million Little Things (ABC), Rick and Morty (Adult Swim), Supernatural (The CW), and The Undoing (HBO). All sessions are being hosted on the Paley channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment, with the initial slate of programming starting this Friday, October 23, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST, with additional sessions available on Monday, October 26 at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST, and Tuesday, October 27 at 8:00 pm/5:00 pm (full schedule below).

"It's been an honor to be included in PaleyFests in the past, and certainly this year is no exception. I think your support over the years has certainly helped us reach this 15 season milestone and we are eternally grateful. Thank you," said Robert Singer, Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner, Supernatural. For The Boys Showrunner and Executive Producer Eric Kripke, it's an honor to have the series make the cut. "There's only one thing that can provide hope in these dark and troubling times: watching writers and actors talk about themselves. Seriously though, we really love making this show, and hope you check out the panel for behind-the-scenes stories and secrets," he said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliant and talented Melissa Fumero for risking her career by moderating. It's an honor to be invited to PaleyFest NY, and we look forward to making them regret it."

Here's a look at the full schedule for PaleyFest NY:

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Friday, October 23, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

AMC's "Eli Roth's History of Horror": Featured talent includes Eli Roth, Host, and Executive Producer and Quentin Tarantino, Subject and Filmmaker. Moderated by Clark Collis, Senior Writer, Entertainment Weekly.

TBS's "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee": Featured talent includes: Samantha Bee, Host, and Executive Producer; Alison Camillo, Executive Producer; Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer and Correspondent; and Mike Rubens, Correspondent and Senior Field Producer. Moderated by Reshma Gopaldas, Vice President of Video, SHE Media.

The CW's "Supernatural": Featured talent includes: Jared Padalecki, "Sam Winchester"; Jensen Ackles, "Dean Winchester"; Misha Collins, "Castiel"; Alexander Calvert, "Jack Kline"; Robert Singer, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer; and Andrew Dabb, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer. Moderated by Damian Holbrook, Senior Writer, TV Guide Magazine.

HBO's "The Undoing": Featured talent includes: Susanne Bier, Executive Producer and Director; Nicole Kidman, Executive Producer / "Grace Fraser"; Hugh Grant, "Jonathan Fraser"; Edgar Ramírez, "Detective Joe Mendoza"; Noah Jupe, "Henry Fraser"; Noma Dumezweni, "Haley Fitzgerald"; Matilda De Angelis, "Elena Alves"; and Ismael Cruz Córdova, "Fernando Alves." Moderated by Kristen Baldwin, TV Critic, Entertainment Weekly.

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys": Featured talent includes: Karl Urban, "Billy Butcher", Karen Fukuhara, "Kimiko"; Chace Crawford, "The Deep"; Erin Moriarty, "Annie January/Starlight"; Laz Alonso, "Mother's Milk"; Aya Cash, "Stormfront"; Jessie T. Usher, "A-Train"; Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor; and LJ Shannon, Supersuits Designer; and special appearances by Jack Quaid, "Hughie"; and Antony Starr, "Homelander." Moderated by Melissa Fumero, Actor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Netflix's 20th Anniversary of "Girlfriends": Featured talent includes: Mara Brock Akil, Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer; Tracee Ellis Ross, "Joan Carol Clayton"; Persia White, "Lynn Ann Searcy"; Golden Brooks, "Maya Denise Wilkes"; Jill Marie Jones, "Antoinette 'Toni' Marie Childs-Garrett"; and Reggie Hayes, "William Jerome Dent." Moderated by Joi-Marie McKenzie, Deputy Editor of Entertainment, Insider.

ABC's "A Million Little Things": Featured talent includes: DJ Nash, Creator and Executive Producer; Romany Malco, "Rome Howard"; Allison Miller, "Maggie Bloom"; Christina Moses, "Regina Howard"; and Grace Park, "Katherine Kim." Moderated by Megan Vick, West Coast Editor, TV Guide.

Premiering on Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday, October 27, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST:

The CW's "All American": Featured talent includes: Taye Diggs, "Billy Baker"; Daniel Ezra, "Spencer James"; Greta Onieogou, "Layla Keating"; Samantha Logan, "Olivia Baker"; Michael Evans Behling, "Jordan Baker"; Karimah Westbrook, "Grace James"; Monet Mazur, "Laura Baker"; Bre-Z, "Coop"; Cody Christian, "Asher Adams"; Jalyn Hall, "Dillon James"; Chelsea Tavares, "Patience"; Greg Berlanti, Executive Producer; Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Executive Producer; and Robbie Rogers, Producer. Moderated by Albert Lawrence, IMDb Correspondent & Amazon Live Host.

Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty": Featured talent includes: Dan Harmon, Co-Creator & Executive Producer; Chris Parnell, "Jerry Smith"; Sarah Chalke, "Beth Smith"; and Spencer Grammer, "Summer Smith." Moderated by Mike Schneider, Senior Editor, Variety.