Rick and Morty Team Talk Acid Vats; Childrick of Mort Promo Released

If you checked out our review of this week's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (link below) then you know we praised "The Vat of Acid Episode" (directed by Jacob Hair, and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy) for growing and evolving a number of the season's broader themes. From relationship dynamics to realizing actions have consequences, viewers were given a better understanding of their dimension-hopping duo's pseudo-toxic relationship by taking things to a much more personal level. Now, the episode's director and writers, along with series co-creator Dan Harmon, offer their episode post-mortem in the clip below: from the practical reasons to use an acid pit to Hair being given the space to deal with some deep-rooted some Alive issues:

Which brings us to the following promo and never-informative official episode overview for "Childrick of Mort". Looks like Rick's taking/being forced to take the family on a vacation, one that looks like it's going to drag all of their wonderfully just-beneath-the-skin dysfunction raging to the surface. Based on what you're about to see, it feels like it has the makings of an episode that would be appropriate for Beth to learn that she actually is a clone (mindless speculation). Also, I'm still not sure what I find more disturbing: how those disturbing gingerbread men-like beings die, or seeing another instance when Rick and Jerry are on the same page:

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 9 "Childrick of Mort": Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.

