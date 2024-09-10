Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5 Preview: Mr. Nimbus Has Concerns

Mr. Nimbus has some concerns (and a warning) in a preview of this week's episode of Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime.

Another week, another chapter of Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime, and this week's episode builds on the preview that was shared back at the beginning of August. In the clip you're about to see, Jerry Prime has declared himself the protector of the lands – bringing him into conflict with none other than Mr. Nimbus. While Jerry Prime is offering a partnership, Nimbus looks to make sure that Jerry Prime understands the world of darkness that the sword he has is about to bring – and he wants his water world nowhere near it. So much so that Nimbus even reaches out to Rick – but Rick already knows what he's calling about…

Here's a look at an early preview of this week's episode, "Family" – followed by a look back at the Emmy Award-winning duo's previous adventures into alternate dimensions:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!