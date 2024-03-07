Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, rick and morty, Scott Marder

Rick and Morty: Want Season 9? Here's How You Can Start Drawing It

Rick and Morty posted some interesting looks at "style guidelines" for the duo - you know, in case you want to start drawing Season 9.

While we're definitely looking forward to the upcoming anime-themed series, it's still a bit of a bitter pill to swallow that we won't be getting any new Rick and Morty on our screens until 2025. Granted, most of that comes from being desperately impatient to know what the writers have up their sleeves next after what was arguably the best season of the Emmy Award-winning series yet. During a recent update, we reported from an interview we had with the show's creative team that they were already moving ahead on Season 9 – and now, Adult Swim is giving fans a chance to pitch in and help with the artwork. Okay… not really. But what Cartoon Network's late-night programming block did do was share some looks at "style guide" points to keep in mind when you're considering drawing the pair.

Here's a look at seven guidelines to remember when you're drawing Rick and Morty for Rick and Morty – though we have a strange feeling that there might be labor/legal issues in play if they just started soliciting artwork from the fans. That said, these are some very cool pointers for artists out there looking to show the dimension-hopping duo some creative love:

Rick and Morty: Season 8, More Evil Morty, Mr. Poopybutthole Theory

If you appreciated how Seasons 6 and 7 were able to maintain a proper balance between canon/mythology episodes and those standalone "classic Rick and Morty adventures," then you'll like what's in store for Season 8. "There's obviously been a lot of shakeups and transitions that have happened that are luckily coinciding with some of these canonical storylines being resolved. If I could set a framework for fans of the show, it's the old characters and all these things, but it's like, this is an opportunity for a rebirth," series co-creator Dan Harmon explained during an interview with Variety in late February. "I mean, the kind of canonical things like searching for Rick Prime, these are things that come out of the ether, and then they acquire this gravity, and then they become a canonical serialized story. I think people should expect more random embers shooting off of that fire and turning into organically gigantic serialized things of their own."

But with Harmon being a fan of the standalone adventures, viewers shouldn't be expecting them to be going anywhere anytime soon. "I will always target the episodic personally. Because, like, your job is to fight gravity. And gravity is serialization. That's what happens organically; gravity is a great thing. But you're supposed to want to fly." Showrunner Scott Marder reaffirmed that the eighth season will be looking to strike the episodic balance that the previous two seasons achieved. "Eight will have a lot of similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff. That's the stuff I want as a fan. And that's the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I'm really proud of these last couple of seasons; they're sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan," he added.

Could that include the return of Evil Morty at some point? Most definitely – in case anyone thought his ominous warning before departing our dimension (with one serious ultimate weapon) in "Unmortricken" would be the last that we would hear from him. "We can expect to see him in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure," Marder shared – though not confirming that his return would happen during the eighth season.

And then there's Mr. Poopybutthole question. Like us, a lot of folks are getting a feeling that Poopybutthole's overarching storyline is lading him to becoming a major big bad for our heroes. "Shit. Well, now we can't do that, or he can sue us, right? Good job, internet! You blew it again!" Harmon joked during the interview when presented with the theory. "No, in all seriousness, I do love that guy [the person who posted the theory online] so much; I want to encourage those kinds of theories. I love, love that stuff. I love him, particularly the amount of energy he puts into that stuff," the series co-creator added. While Marder found the theory interesting, he also shared that was "not their plan for him" – adding that "I always love what fans take and run with in any show."

