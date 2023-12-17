Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty S09 "In the Middle of" Being Written & More (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty Showrunner Scott Marder and series stars Summer Grammer & Ian Cardoni discuss canon, Summer's journey, and much more.

With tonight bringing the seventh season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, we've been sharing some conversations we had earlier this month with the cast & creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series. Previously, EP Steve Levy, Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith/Space Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith), and Harry Belden (Morty Smith) offered some interesting insights into the animated series, some theories that we had, and more. For this go-around, we had a chance for some one-on-one time with Showrunner Scott Marder, as well as series stars Summer Grammer (Summer Smith) and Ian Cardoni (Rick Sanchez). First up, Marder discusses the decision to embrace & expand upon the show's mythology while also making sure that there's room for the "goofy" episodes as well as the "really serious" episodes. Oh, and spoilers? The writing team is currently in the middle of writing the ninth season.

From there, Grammer explains what it is about Summer that attracts her to the character – including the "authenticity" that Summer has "of pursuing whatever it is she might want" – and how much the character's evolution has meant to her as an actor. With Cardoni, we had a chance to check in with one of the two newest additions to the voice cast to see how things have been going since the season debuted – while also getting a chance to hear from both Grammer & Cardoni regarding the Morty/Summer sibling dynamic. And when it comes to the season starting and the additions of Belden & Cardoni, Marder goes into detail regarding how it was a conscious decision on a number of levels to hold off formally announcing the duo's hiring until after the season got back underway. For a look at what Marder, Grammer & Cardoni had to share – and what they're able to tease about the season finale – check out the complete interview below:

Rick and Morty S07E10: "Fear No Mort" Preview

As we saw from the promo for S07E10: "Fear No Mort" from earlier this week, our dimension-hopping duo find themselves becoming a bit jaded when it comes to their adventuring – which just so happens to catch the attention of a Rod Serling-like figure, offering to show them some truly scary stuff. The first thing we thought? This is definitely more Night Gallery and less The Twilight Zone – and that does not bode well for either of them. In the following mini-preview that was released earlier today, it seems like Morty's willing to go to some pretty extreme lengths to remind himself what it feels like to be scared. Thankfully, he has Jerry there to serve as an all-too-willing role model when things get "spidery"…

And that brings us back to the cold open for the season finale, an extended take on the promo (which now has us wondering about what they're hiding), with their boredom during a "Carnival of Nightmares" forcing Rick and Morty to face the fact that maybe they've just gotten a little too… numb?

