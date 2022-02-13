Rick and Morty Welcome You to Put Your Face Over Their Holes

If you've been following our articles for the past few days then you know that there have been some mysterious things going on between Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty and Peacemaker series creator James Gunn on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. A person – or persons – has been inviting some familiar faces to hang out by Gunn's video feed stand (and you can check out the latest "incident" here). But over the past 24-hours, things have been pretty quiet… almost a little too quiet. So as we wait for the next shoe to drop in this mystery, we thought we would pass along a very cool way to pass the time later today if you're not into the Super Bowl or if the game turns into a snore-fest blowout. Head on over to the Rick and Morty Instagram account (here) and check out Stories to learn how to put your face on a Rick and Morty character (or as they so sexily say, "Put your face over our hole." Here's a look at screencaps of the instructions and the three options you have to choose from (or if you're really bored, do all three and then a set for your dog).

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: