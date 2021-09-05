Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale

When the final credits roll on the one-hour-two-episode Season5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we're expecting some questions to be answers, new questions raised, and possibly a jaw or two that will need to be picked up after dropping. One thing we now know about the episode is that it will be writer/producer Jeff Loveness' final episode for the Adult Swim series, with Loveness making it official earlier today via Twitter. "Came back to write the Rick and Morty season finale. Airs Tonight. It is about the burning of the world and the lies we tell the people we love because we are afraid," tweeted the Emmy-winning writer of "The Vat of Acid Episode" (along with writing "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," "Promortyus," "Never Ricking Morty," and "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty"). "This is my final episode. Tried to leave it on the field. Hope you like it."

Shifting the focus back to Sunday night, the cold open to the season finale reveals that Morty has been using the portal gun to clean up Rick's mistakes. At least that is until he gets a little portal fluid on his hand. Yup, it's as disturbing as it sounds…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E9 Cold Open: Morty Cleans Up Rick's Mess | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1QJ08dsIKA)

So with that in mind, here's another look at the extended trailer for this weekend's finale. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. Thus, the crows. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" & "Rickmurai Jack":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Extended Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEPQD4I_HYw)

Last month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)