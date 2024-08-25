Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, christian cage, Luchasaurus, recaps, ricochet, wrestling

Ricochet Joins AEW but Christian Cage Wins All in Casino Gauntlet

The Chadster is cheesed off! Ricochet stabs WWE in the back at AEW All In, but Christian Cage wins Casino Gauntlet. Tony Khan's evil plan exposed! 😡🦖💔

Welcome to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤🇬🇧 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now, he can hardly see straight! 😡 Tony Khan is at it again, trying to ruin The Chadster's Sunday with this blatant attempt to upstage WWE's far superior Bash in Berlin PLE coming up next weekend. 😒 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster has been pounding White Claws all day long just to dull the pain of watching this travesty of a show. 🍺🥴 In the Casino Gauntlet Match, Christian Cage emerged victorious, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. 🏆 But The Chadster isn't fooled by Tony Khan's devious tactics! 😠 AEW casually featured huge talents like Ricochet (who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW tonight), Hangman Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and NJPW G1 Climax winner Zack Sabre Jr., only to have Christian Cage be the one to win. 🙄 A lot of people will probably think this was a smart move because it showcased some of AEW's top stars and stacked roster in Wembley without having any of them involved in a finish where they lose, or a title shot they'll probably also lose, but that just makes Tony Khan's treachery even more insidious. 😈 Tony Khan is going above and beyond in his villainy, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 True wrestling fans are going to complain endlessly on Reddit and Twitter and wrestling website comment sections, and The Chadster agrees with those true fans 100%!

The match itself was a chaotic mess, just like everything else in AEW. 🤪 It started with Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada, and The Chadster was immediately cheesed off by Cassidy's lazy style. 😒 Then, out of nowhere, Nigel McGuinness entered the match, which makes no sense because he's a commentator! 🤯 The entrances kept coming with Kyle O'Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr., Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe, Hangman Adam Page, Jeff Jarrett, and Ricochet. It was like Tony Khan was trying to cram as many wrestlers as possible into one match just to show off. 🙄

The worst part was when Luchasaurus came out at the end and helped Christian Cage win by chokeslamming Kyle O'Reilly. 🦖 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. In WWE, betrayals are done with class and purpose, not just thrown in at the end of a match for shock value. 😤

The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Ricochet in an AEW ring. 😱 It's like he forgot everything WWE did for him. Ricochet literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by showing up in AEW tonight. 🔪 The Chadster hopes Triple H is okay and that Stephanie is comforting him during this difficult time. 💔

This match is a perfect example of why AEW will never be as good as WWE. 👎 In WWE, matches have structure and meaning. They don't just throw a bunch of random wrestlers into the ring and hope for the best. 🎲 WWE understands how to build proper storylines and create matches that make sense. 📚 Plus, WWE would never waste talent like Ricochet or Zack Sabre Jr. in a match where they don't even get to shine, which true wrestling fans the only way to do is by winning the match. 🌟

The Chadster was so cheesed off by Luchasaurus faking a face turn only to help Christian Cage win the title that he pounded some White Claws and ran up to the attic. 🏃‍♂️🍺 There, The Chadster found the dinosaur toys he loved from his childhood. 🦕🦖 One by one, tears streaming down The Chadster's face, The Chadster destroyed the toys as revenge against Luchasaurus for helping Tony Khan pull off another twisted booking plan. 😭 It's like Luchasaurus doesn't even care about the sanctity of dinosaur representation in wrestling! 🦖💔

As The Chadster was smashing his beloved dinosaur toys, he couldn't help but wonder if Tony Khan was watching and laughing. 😠 The Chadster wouldn't put it past Tony Khan to have hidden cameras in The Chadster's attic just to witness The Chadster's pain. 📹 It's all part of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, which The Chadster wishes would stop. 😫

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why he was so upset about the Casino Gauntlet Match, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is sure that Tony Khan has somehow gotten to Keighleyanne too, probably by sending her subliminal messages through AEW programming. 🧠📺 It's the only explanation for why she doesn't understand The Chadster's completely rational reaction to this travesty of a wrestling match.

Stick around for more of The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. 📝 The Chadster will continue to expose Tony Khan's devious plans and show the world why WWE will always be superior. 💪 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go buy some more White Claw and dinosaur toys. 🍺🦕

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!