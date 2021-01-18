Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Reunion for Ashleigh Murray's Josie

Less than two days after Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that there would be more crossovers between the long-running CW series and the cancelled spinoff Katy Keene, it looks like one of our calls might be coming true. In a social media post on Monday, Aguirre-Sacasa shared some kind words for Riverdale and Katy Keene star Ashleigh Murray aka Josie McCoy in honour of her birthday before wrapping up with one of his patented cliffhanger teaser lines, "Can't wait for what's coming next, starting with…A BIG REUNION!!!". Could this mean that Josie's coming back to the series full-time post-time jump? Ae we also looking for her to get the Pussycats back together? We already know that there's some kind of "Back to School" event taking place after the time jump kicks in so there are any number ways of getting Josie back into the mix.

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's Instagram post offering Murray some serious birthday wishes before dropping that ten-ton "reunion" news:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras)

And in Camilla Mendes' "Senior Year Time Capsules" entry, the actress offers her thoughts on what Veronica's learned since arriving as the "new girl" in Riverdale and how that might help (or hinder) her in the future:

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.