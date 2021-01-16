Riverdale: Cole Sprouse Offers S05 Prod Update; New Previews & More

The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa' Riverdale returns for its fifth season next week, and as viewers have seen already? It's going to be a "wibbly wobbly, timey wimey" one with the first three chapters wrapping up the high school years for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the rest of the gang before a seven-year time jump where Veronica has dirtbag Wall Street husband, Betty's an FBI trainee, and that something happened to Cheryl. With only days to go, Sprouse and Reinhart have been hitting the virtual late-night press circuit to promote the long-running series' return, offer a preview clip- and maybe even a spoiler or two.

In the following clip from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sprouse reveals that he returns to filming the second half of Season 5 this Monday while also bringing along a clip where Betty and Jughead got to Cheryl for help in finding out who is behind the snuff tapes (starting at 5:45):

While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reinhart kicked off her visit to the late-night talk show with a clip of Jughead first seeing Betty as they prepare to head out to the prom (starting at 0:15):

Meanwhile, Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper) and Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) take their turn in their "Senior Year Time Capsules" with their thoughts on what their respective characters have learned over the course of the series' run and how that could impact the future:

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.