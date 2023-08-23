Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: finale, preview, riverdale, the cw

Riverdale EP: "Powerful" Series Finale Feels "Like The End of An Era"

Riverdale EP Sarah Schechter discussed tonight's "powerful" series finale, what the long-running series' legacy will be, and more.

After seven seasons, The CW's Riverdale wraps up its run with S07E20: "Goodbye, Riverdale" (written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa), as an 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets a final chance to revisit the past. If that's already giving you a sense of just how much of a punch to "the feels" that the series finale is going to be, EP Sarah Schechter isn't going to tell you that you're wrong. "I always love it when Riverdale goes vulnerable. [Showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and I were talking about our favorite episodes of the whole show, and it was the pilot for me, which was really emotional. It was the episode where we processed Luke's [Perry] death. And I think this finale is up there. I really think it's a great finale. It's so powerful," Schechter shared during an interview with EW ahead of tonight.

But as bittersweet as it may be for fans to say goodbye to the series they've been passionate about over the seasons, Schechter appreciates being able to end the series when it was time. "A lot of times on TV shows, you don't know when something's ending, so it's a privilege to know the end is here and be present in that," Schechter explained. "It felt like the end of an era." And though the series may be coming to an end, Schechter sees it living on to capture new generations of viewers. "I think it fits in with other iconic coming-of-age shows. It's something we can be proud of, and that will continue to be discovered," they added. "So many of my friends' kids are watching 'Gilmore Girls' and just love being able to go into that world and spend time with all those characters. And I think that'll be part of the legacy of 'Riverdale' as well. Also, it's a legacy of network television, of making that many episodes, of having the chance to tell that many stories for that many characters."

Riverdale Series Finale Preview: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye Riverdale": NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE (series finale) — Back in the present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

What You Need to Know About Season 7

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

