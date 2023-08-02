Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale Finale In Present Day? 86-Year-Old Betty? "Special Friend"?

The official series finale overview for The CW's Riverdale was released today - with "Goodbye, Riverdale" raising some serious questions.

This is it, folks. We have a look at the official overview for the series finale of The CW's Riverdale – and we have that added into our rundown of the finale season below. But some highlights from S07E20 "Goodbye, Riverdale" (written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa)? A time jump to the present, an 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart), and mention of a "special friend" who may or may not be Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook). Again, we're just basing that off of what you're about to see – take a look!

Riverdale: Final Season Previews: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat": TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM — Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she's going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie's (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn't go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For A Better Tomorrow": COLD WAR PARANOIA – As the gang gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, a new mystery brewing in Riverdale leads Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to suspect it may have ties to a string of suspicious murders in town. Archie (KJ Apa) reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) gives him a hard time about his poetry writing, and a shocking discovery involving her family shakes Betty (Lili Reinhart) to her core. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Greg Murray.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 19 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television": BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, MadchenAmick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye Riverdale": NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE (series finale) — Back in the present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

What You Need to Know About Season 7

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

