Riverdale Preview Finds Things Getting Dangerously Lynchian This Week

The CW's Riverdale returns this week with an episode that pays respects to all things David Lynch, and we were so caught up with excitement that we thought the episode was actually running last week. Of course, we're going to write it off as some shady dealings from The Black Lodge or our way of getting into the spirit of the whole theme. Either way, we're moving on and we suggest you join us as we look at an episode that's been a long time coming considering the entire tone and vibe of the series wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Twin Peaks. On top of that, they've had "Shelly Johnson" (Madchen Amick) as part of their cast since the jump.

From what we've seen so far, the show's giving viewers the perfect set-up for what a Lynch fan would want. We have shady videotapes, including one showing a brutal murder. Add in star-crossed lovers tempting fate with their hidden passion. High school students doing shady things. In fact, the only thing we need this week in "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" is Jughead (Cole Sprouse) talking to "Diane" into a digital recorder or his own phone (quirky and current). Here's a look at a sneak preview, overview, and promo for this week's shenanigans:

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 18 "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian": SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson and Brian E. Paterson.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce, in association with Berlanti Productions.