Riverdale Preview: Marisol Nichols On Hermione Lodge's Future

With nearly two weeks still to go before The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale returns for a fifth season, we're realizing that we're going to need a really organized scorecard to keep track of the pre-time jump and post-time jump previews and clues we've been getting. So far, viewers have been treated to brief post-time jumps glimpses at Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and learned that Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's not-so-nice bigwig husband (yup). But we've also been had two sets of preview images dropped for the season-opener so that means a whole lot of pre-time jump stuff to process. On Saturday, it was a look to the future once again with a new edition of Senior Year Time Capsules- with this round shining the spotlight on Marisol Nichols aka Hermione Lodge.

For a look at what Nichols' believes the future holds for the Lodges- in particular, Hermione- check out the clip below (with Riverdale returning to The CW for its time-twisty fifth season on Wednesday, January 20):

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.