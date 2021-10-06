"Riverdale: RIP (?)" Could Be Town's Fate in Season 5 Finale Preview

After last week's musical episode and a season that in no way, shape, or form could be summarized effectively in less than 10,000 words, the fifth season of The CW's Riverdale wraps this week with a whole of loose threads to tie up before the gang must decide if the town's worth saving or letting it go "Riverdale: RIP (?)". Here's a look at the preview images for the season finale along with an episode overview and a promo filled with revenge, regret, and what looks to be something supernaturally more.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 "Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)": OUT WITH THE OLD — As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop's forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.