Riverdale S06E19 Images: Sabrina's Return; S06E20 Returns to Rivervale

Considering how things are going over on The CW's Riverdale, it's probably a good thing that our heroes have a little extra time to regroup & plan some serious retaliation again Percival (Chris O'Shea)- who's clearly upped the stakes. But even though the series is taking this week off (returning on July 10th), that doesn't mean it's too early for some official review images spotlighting the return of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman. With Heather (Caroline Day) calling in their supernatural "Big Gun" for an assist, Sabrina's going to be doing a little local "witch recruiting" to help her throw some "CAOS" into Percival's plans. And following the preview images, stick around for an official overview of S06E20 and the return to… Rivervale?!

Here's a look at the official promo for S06E19 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale" (hitting screens on July 10th), followed by an overview of the following week's episode, S06E20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale" (now that's an interesting title):

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale": SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale": THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).