Riverdale Season 5: Archie, Betty & Jughead Heading Back to School?

At this point, we're going to bestow upon Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa one of the highest honors possible. When it comes to social media and offering teasers, he is on the same level as American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy. Alternating from creepy to sexy and back to creepy again, Aguirre-Sacasa has us torn between "Afterlife with Archie" and St. Elmo's Fire (with a bit of Joyride thrown into the mix). He's also like Murphy in that we now know he's willing to throw a clue at any time. Case-in-point, we thought that his pre-Christmas clip of Camila Mendes' Veronica would be it until the holiday wrapped but we forgot Christmas Eve.

In the clip below, we see that it's not just Veronica who's pulling a "Rodney Dangerfield" bu going back to school. Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are also back haunting the hallways for what looks to be the most horrific experiences of all time… a class reunion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras)

Here's a look at the previously-released trailer that raises just as many creepy new questions as it answers- especially considering the footage takes place before the time jump (make sure to listen for the "truck" clue that drops):

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.