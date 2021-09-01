Riverdale Season 5 E14 Preview: Archie & Jughead Confront Their Pasts

Okay, if for no other reason this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale is already getting points in two impressive ways. First, that the title "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery" is a nod to the classic-yet-underappreciated horror anthology from Rod Serling (personally, we like it better than The Twilight Zone). Then there's the matter of series star Mädchen Amick also taking over the director's chair for this chapter- and what a round of drama it is! While Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) begin confronting their respective past traumas, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (multi-tasker Amick) may have a break in their investigation of the missing Polly. And after learning there's palladium underneath her family's maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists some help:

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14 "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery": MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly's disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past. Erinn Westbrook also stars. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale 5×14 Promo "The Night Gallery" (HD) Season 5 Episode 14 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3rbU5EDc9M)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

