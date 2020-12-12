Riverdale Season 5 Premiere Preview Images: An Ending & A Beginning

After weeks of teasers and previews from Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, viewers of the long-running The CW series finally got a chance to check out what's in store when the series returns Wednesday, January 20. Earlier this week, it was the first teaser for the fifth season (with a catch that we'll get into in a minute), and now it's a set of five preview images from "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax." And we're just going to put this out there: having the high school years ended during the same season as a major time jump seems to be really working for the series. The images below give off this sense of "calm before the storm"- or maybe "storm before a bigger storm" would be more appropriate. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what clues are threaded through the first 2-3 episodes that will play out for the rest of the season.

So Aguirre-Sacasa's steady flow of disturbing teases started with looks at a demonic-looking truck with warnings about "The Lost Highway." We've seen Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" and KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode." We've speculated over key art that got our hopes up for an "Afterlife with Archie" adapt raging again, and tried figuring out if what's around the bloody phone receiver was ice or glass. But what does it all mean? Well, the following official trailer for the series' return might help answer some of those questions- though from the looks of things? We feel like you might be left with a lot more questions (and a few dropped-jaws)- and keep an ear out for the ten-ton "truck" clue that's dropped. And keep this in mind: most of what we're seeing is taking place before the time jump:

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.