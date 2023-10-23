Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: , , , , ,

Rob McElhenney Enlists Chris Pratt for Ryan Reynolds Birthday Present

Rob McElhenney took his birthday "challenge" with Ryan Reynolds to a whole new level - with Chris Pratt helping to make it all official.

Okay, we know that it's been a while since we offered those of you who love FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia a proper distraction from the labor drama that's been going on between the WGA & SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP. But since that time, we know that the WGA locked in a sweet new three-year deal and that SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP are resuming talks tomorrow – so at least we got a bit of a tease about what's to come. But today seemed like the perfect day to blow off the dust on our "strike survival guide" – and do you know why? Because today is Ryan Reynolds' birthday – and best buds & Wrexham co-owners McElhenney & Reynolds make it a point to make each other's birthday very "special." Reynolds set the bar earlier this year with a music video that wished McElhenney while also offering a musical PSA instructing all of us on the proper way to pronounce "McElhenney." But now, it's McElhenney's turn – and it's safe to say that he set a new birthday bar in a very cool & unique way.

In an intro video, McElhenney explains to guest star Chris Pratt that Reynolds is getting something far more than "just" a present this year. In coordination with the Unofficial Department of Parks & Wrex (yup, Pratt got the reason he was called) and the Wrexham County Borough Council, the soon-to-be-renamed Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park will be a community space located in the heart of Wrexham that will include open green spaces, pop-up restaurants, screenings… and actual "green lanterns." And just so there's no confusion? This is completely legit – there's even a website where you can check out what's planned, get your hands on some merch, find out how you can support the project, and more. Here's a look at Pratt & McElhenney offering the details – and make sure to stay through to the very end, when Pratt asks the question that was on everyone's minds):

Ryan Reynolds' "Happy Birthday, Rob McElhenney" Music Video

The clip begins with Reynolds crooning about all of the fame & success that McElhenney has, but that it still hasn't helped him exorcise the one demon that still plagues him. That's right – our inability to say his last name correctly. So, with a little help from his friends at Wrexham as well as some of The Gang (Olson, Howerton & Day) and others, Reynolds devised a little ditty to help with that very problem. And the worst-best part for McElhenney? Not only is it really good… but the &$%#@&! thing is now stuck in my head for the rest of the day. So that tease Reynolds has with the YouTube video ("Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant") will probably end up becoming a reality sooner rather than later:

