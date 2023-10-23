Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds, wrexham

Rob McElhenney Enlists Chris Pratt for Ryan Reynolds Birthday Present

Rob McElhenney took his birthday "challenge" with Ryan Reynolds to a whole new level - with Chris Pratt helping to make it all official.

Okay, we know that it's been a while since we offered those of you who love FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia a proper distraction from the labor drama that's been going on between the WGA & SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP. But since that time, we know that the WGA locked in a sweet new three-year deal and that SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP are resuming talks tomorrow – so at least we got a bit of a tease about what's to come. But today seemed like the perfect day to blow off the dust on our "strike survival guide" – and do you know why? Because today is Ryan Reynolds' birthday – and best buds & Wrexham co-owners McElhenney & Reynolds make it a point to make each other's birthday very "special." Reynolds set the bar earlier this year with a music video that wished McElhenney while also offering a musical PSA instructing all of us on the proper way to pronounce "McElhenney." But now, it's McElhenney's turn – and it's safe to say that he set a new birthday bar in a very cool & unique way.

In an intro video, McElhenney explains to guest star Chris Pratt that Reynolds is getting something far more than "just" a present this year. In coordination with the Unofficial Department of Parks & Wrex (yup, Pratt got the reason he was called) and the Wrexham County Borough Council, the soon-to-be-renamed Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park will be a community space located in the heart of Wrexham that will include open green spaces, pop-up restaurants, screenings… and actual "green lanterns." And just so there's no confusion? This is completely legit – there's even a website where you can check out what's planned, get your hands on some merch, find out how you can support the project, and more. Here's a look at Pratt & McElhenney offering the details – and make sure to stay through to the very end, when Pratt asks the question that was on everyone's minds):

Ryan Reynolds' "Happy Birthday, Rob McElhenney" Music Video

The clip begins with Reynolds crooning about all of the fame & success that McElhenney has, but that it still hasn't helped him exorcise the one demon that still plagues him. That's right – our inability to say his last name correctly. So, with a little help from his friends at Wrexham as well as some of The Gang (Olson, Howerton & Day) and others, Reynolds devised a little ditty to help with that very problem. And the worst-best part for McElhenney? Not only is it really good… but the &$%#@&! thing is now stuck in my head for the rest of the day. So that tease Reynolds has with the YouTube video ("Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant") will probably end up becoming a reality sooner rather than later:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!