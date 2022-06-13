Robert Patrick Is Old Man Logan/Wolverine in Marvel's Wastelanders

Starting today, listeners can take another trip back in the "Wastelands" with the release of the fourth installment in Marvel Entertainment & SiriusXM's original scripted podcast series. Following Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, the 10-episode Jenny Turner Hall-written & directed Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine stars Robert Patrick (HBO Max's Peacemaker) as Wolverine… or should we say, "Old Man Logan"? Joining Patrick for the audio drama are Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin) (with sound design by Michael Odmark & Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller & John Burdick).

With Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine currently available (more on how to ahold of it below), here's the official trailer:

Thirty years ago, Super Villains did the unthinkable, they won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor's guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students. Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first…

"Fans are going to lose it over Robert Patrick as Old Man Logan! You cannot stop listening to his gritty timbre — he is Wolverine — and Logan's story here will shock you to your core!" Hall said in regards to the audio drama. "From a directing standpoint, this series is epic — a lot of characters, settings, and action. I can't wait for fans to listen to this series. I hope it'll blow your mind, break your heart, and give you something to believe in." Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, with episodes widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.