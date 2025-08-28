Posted in: MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: robin hood

Robin Hood Teaser Trailer Previews Sean Bean-Starring MGM+ Series

Premiering November 2nd, here's the official teaser trailer for MGM+'s Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, and Sean Bean-starring Robin Hood.

Article Summary MGM+ releases first teaser trailer for its bold new Robin Hood series, premiering November 2nd.

Sean Bean stars as the Sheriff of Nottingham, joined by Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen in lead roles.

The reimagined Robin Hood blends classic legend with modern energy and sweeping adventure.

Series debuts with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases in multiple regions worldwide.

With a whole lot of casting news creating a whole lot of buzz about the upcoming action and adventure series, MGM+ rolled out the preview date and a teaser trailer for its reimagined take on Robin Hood. Starring Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen, the 10-episode series is set to launch with a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, November 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on MGM+ in the U.S. (with episodes releasing weekly leading up to the season finale on Sunday, December 28). In addition, MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg will also be able to check out the series later this year. Along with Patten and McQueen, the series also stars Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. Here's a look at the official overview for the streaming series:

MGM+'s series brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob (Patten) and Marian (McQueen) to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, MGM+'s Robin Hood is executive-produced by John Glenn, along with director Jonathan English and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures.

