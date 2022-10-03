Rogue Heroes: Peaky Blinders Creator's SAS Origin Series Set For Fall

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been keeping busy with the new WWII series Rogue Heroes, which tells a rollicking Boy's Own Tale of the origin of the SAS, the elite Special Forces unit that became a template for other Special Forces units in the military worldwide, including the Navy SEALS in the US.

Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world's greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don't work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling's team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

Rogue Heroes has one job: to show that the SAS are well hard! Hard-drinking, hard-shagging, hyperviolent action hero types that every British boy and manchild with a masculine identity crisis gravitates to like bees to honey. It also serves as an obvious bit of rah-rah flag-waving patriotism in these dark, dystopian, Dickensian times, but hopefully, it will be fun to watch. No one objects to killing Nazis.

Rogue Heroes was originally commissioned by the BBC, and the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK as SAS: Rogue Heroes. The US title will just be plain ol' Rogue Heroes.

Rogue Heroes is written by: Steven Knight and directed by Tom Shankland (The Serpent, The Missing). The cast includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil), Jack O'Connell (Skins, The North Water), Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game of Thrones) and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde) as a femme fatale and literally the only female regular cast member as these Boy's Own Adventures typically only have room for one female character. The series is produced by Stephen Smallwood and Kudos and Nebulastar for EPIX & BBC and executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.