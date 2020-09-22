Rogue One: Black Mirror Director Toby Haynes to Helm Disney+ Series

A little more than a month since we checked in with Diego Luna (Narcos) regarding production on Disney+'s upcoming Rogue One series and about a month before the live-action "Star Wars" prequel series is expected to start filming, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that there is a change happening in the director's chair for the first three episodes. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes is replacing original film co-writer Tony Gilroy, and is expected to helm the first three episodes. Reports are that the move was made based on COVID-related travel issues regarding Gilroy's travel between New York and the U.K. The choice of Haynes wasn't a surprising one as he was already being considered to direct future episodes. Gilroy will remain showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Last month, Luna revealed that production was starting up again and that looks to be the case. With pre-production currently underway, the series is expected to start filming in October. For Luna, it's important to get back to work but the priority should remain focused on the health and safety of everyone involved before a single scene is filmed. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities," Luna explained last month. "We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

With original film co-writer Gilroy serving as showrunner (after Stephen Schiff exited the position), the untitled live-action Star Wars universe series Rogue One focuses on Cassian Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. The series also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol, Firefly) as droid K-2SO, Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), and reportedly Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance), Denise Gough (Angels in America), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius).