Roman Reigns Joins Clubhouse Social Media App Ahead of WrestleMania

If there's one thing WWE loves, it's social media. It's why Michael Cole is always shouting about what's trending on Twitter during Smackdown. It's why WWE is always bragging about how many followers it has. And it makes sense. When your ratings are constantly declining, it feels good to say "WWE has twenty-four bajillion likes on YouTube, more than the NHL, NFL, and MLB." That way, nobody will notice that several million people have stopped watching your show in the last couple years alone. And when it comes to social media, no one is a bigger draw than The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns.

So it's no surprise that WWE is always looking for new social media networks to garner likes on. The latest is Clubhouse, the exclusive social media app that… wait, which one is this again? Is this the one where people plot to overthrow the government? Let's check the press release from WWE.com to be sure.

A massive WrestleMania week for Roman Reigns gets started this Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Clubhouse in a conversation with Kayla Braxton. The Universal Champion will reflect on his journey back to the main event of WrestleMania 37, as he prepares for a Triple Threat showdown with Edge and Daniel Bryan on Sunday, April 11 on Night 2 of The Showcase of Immortals. The WWE Universe can sign up now to listen to the event here. Clubhouse is a new type of social network based on voice — where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real time.

Okay, phew! No insurrection being plotted here… at least that we can see. If you want to get on Clubhouse to see what Roman Reigns has to say, well… too bad. It's invite-only, fools! Hopefully, you know the right people to get yourself one of those exclusive invites.