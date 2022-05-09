Roman Reigns Responds to Rumors He Started About Career Future

Over the weekend, Roman Reigns started a panic throughout the Internet Wrestling Community with a speech at a house show in Trenton, New Jersey where he hinted that he might not be back in the town again thanks to entering a new phase of his career. Dave Meltzer later reported that Reigns recently signed a new deal that allows him to work fewer house shows, which is the probable explanation for the speech, but that didn't stop Reigns from using the rumors he'd created to get some more heat after his victory at WrestleMania backlash alongside The Usos against Drew McIntyre and RKBro.

In a video posted to social media Monday, Reigns began by bragging about the victory.

"I already know you're sitting there thinking, hold up, wasn't he just in the main event a few hours ago and he's already back in the gym? I mean, what do you expect? It's god mode. It's god tier. This is what the best of the best do. Right now, Tom Brady's throwing the ball. Michael Jordan's probably still on the court shooting the ball. It's what the best of the best do," Reigns said in the video. "Hey, let's put it this way. You can't just go out and pick greatness off the tree. You understand? You're probably thinking, my God, that match, that six-man main event tag match. Good god. It was. It was just filled with future Hall of Famers. Just filled with future Hall of Famers. Well, we have Riddle in there, too, but, you know what I'm saying, he's gonna learn. He's gonna learn. But what did you think was gonna happen?"

Reigns went on to say that they could beat any three-man tag team, including one stocked with WWE Legends. "Let me tell you this, alright?" said Reigns. "When it comes to The Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don't care who's in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody. You can put Drew McIntyre with anybody, put John Cena in there, throw The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, anybody. Anybody, and the bloodline is gonna smash them every single time.

Reigns then went on to tease more about rumors he could leave the wrestling business. "What if that's the last six man tag you ever see The Bloodline do? I mean, I believe when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world to see, that's only the second one. And y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry. The Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere… unless I am. Who knows?" he said. "What if that's the last one? Because, I mean, look at it. There's so much riding on us. We have all the titles. We're the very best at what we do. I'm the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. I'm the greatest of all time. The Usos, the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the history of the WWE, the greatest of their generation out of the entirety of the business. It goes without being said that everything supports it. But what if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do?"

The Tribal Chief continued to troll the WWE Universe. "That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick. This isn't just something we're putting on shirts and selling. No, this is as real as it gets because anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that's near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it, and we already know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere we go. But think about that. That's the last one. We already know you're going to miss us. Because we're the greatest to ever do it because we're the bloodline and we're the ones. Yes sir."

You can watch Roman Reigns' social media promo below: