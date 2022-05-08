Is Roman Reigns About to Break Up with WWE?

For years, Roman Reigns has been "The Guy" in WWE, the heir to former "The Guy" John Cena, earning the nickname of "The Tribal Chief." But could Roman Reigns be about to throw that all away for a career in Hollywood? Based on comments Reigns made at a WWE house show in Trenton, that could be the case, and The Chadster thinks that would be just so unfair to WWE.

"I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years," Reigns tells the crowd in a video posted to Twitter. "And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just want to say: thank you for all these years of support."

So what do Roman's comments mean? Is he planning to transition to an acting career like John Cena and The Rock before him? If so, he would be literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. Vince McMahon invested so much time and effort into forcing the fans to like Roman Reigns. Vince didn't give up on Roman the first time fans booed him as an underdog babyface, nor the tenth time, nor the one-hundredth time, nor the one-thousandth time. Vince kept pushing Roman as a babyface, pumped in those cheers where necessary, and when all else failed, turned him heel. Now Roman is the top wrestler in the entire world. Would he throw all that away just for the tens of millions of dollars he could make in Hollywood without putting his health at risk? Auughh man! So unfair!

Hopefully, this is just part of some storyline that WWE is trying out at house shows because if Roman Reigns really is set to leave WWE, it could be a disaster. Who does Vince McMahon have to fall back on if Roman leaves? Cody Rhodes? That guy came from AEW, so he can never be on top of WWE. Austin Theory? He's not fully cooked yet. The obvious answer is to put the strap on Baron Corbin, but then who will Corbin have to challenge him? There's no one else on his level.

Roman Reigns, this might be the White Claw seltzers talking because The Chadster has had three of them this morning since hearing this extremely upsetting news, but The Chadster begs you: please don't leave WWE. WWE needs you. The Chadster needs you. And you owe The Chadster, who always dutifully cheered you no matter what the fair-weather fans thought, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.