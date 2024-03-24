Posted in: Current News, Fox, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: GOP, msnbc, nbc, NBC News, opinion, rona mcdaniel, trump

Ronna McDaniel: NBC News Trying to Out-Fox FOX "News"? No MSNBC

Is NBC News trying to out-fox FOX "News" by hiring ex-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel? MSNBC isn't interested...

When NBC News Senior VP Politics, Carrie Budoff Brown, wrote, "It couldn't be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna's on the team," to announce the hiring of ex-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel as an on-air talking ahead across NBC (beginning with Meet the Press), MSNBC and NBC News Now, let's just say that the reception wasn't great. Because if you're NBC and want to call yourself a legitimate source for news, it's kind of hard to justify bringing aboard someone who's been known to blame the media for everything that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump did during his one term – calling the mainstream press "corrupt" and peddling in "fake news."

And speaking of Trump being a one-termer, let's not forget those false claims & conspiracy theories about Trump being screwed out of the 2020 election that she helped peddle. Of course, there's also the not-so-small matter of what McDaniel has had to say about the news network that she's set to appear on – claiming that MSNBC was "spreading lies" and that its evening lineup (which currently includes The ReidOut, Inside with Jen Psaki/All In with Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show/Alex Wagner Tonight, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, and The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle) was nothing more than "primetime propagandists."

But for NBC, it's not about pride and a sense of personal & professional respect. It's about grabbing as many eyeballs as it can during an election cycle where a lot of folks are going to be tuning in. It's "Biden/Trump II" – one of those rare moments when Life gives us a "sequel" (and you know how much we love sequels). So with news channels already fighting it out for fluctuating ratings, NBC is investing in McDaniel to help them skim off some of the FOX "News" watchers and bring them over to the Peacock Network. You know, the way that Megyn Kelly – the $69M mistake that NBC clearly didn't learn from.

But wait! There's hope! The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday night that MSNBC president Rashida Jones notified employees via an internal memo that McDaniel won't be appearing on the news network anytime soon. "I want to understand what kind of message this is supposed to send to us?" Kabas wrote in the email. "As columnists, we are held to strict standards of factuality and truth and are expected to have a fundamental understanding of our democracy. McDaniel has proven time and again she adheres to none of those values and lacks that very basic understanding," the message from Jones reportedly read.

