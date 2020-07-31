Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week

A new rumor links one of the biggest stars of WCW and WWE to next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Want to know who it is? Well, you did click on this article. But in case you're having second thoughts, now is the time to back out before the moment is spoiled for you forever.

Still here? Okay, great. So here's the story. A Reddit user named SpaceForce1 has dropped a major spoiler for next week's AEW Dynamite. SpaceForce1 previously spoiled some of the events of AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, and is believed to be one of the people allowed to sit in the upper bowl as part of AEW's policy of allowing friends and family of Jacksonville Jaguars sponsors to attend the shows. Those fans don't come into contact with anyone on staff and are not allowed in the same areas, and therefore are not required to pass COVID-19 tests to be allowed in.

Here's what SpaceForce1 had to say about next week's Dynamite, which was taped earlier this week:

Eric Bischoff will make an appearance on Dynamite next week. He's involved in the Jericho/Orange Cassidy segment.

Due to the nature of the source, we should take this rumor with a grain of salt. That being said, Eric Bischoff did recently appear on a podcast with AEW President Tony Khan where the two had a friendly conversation about the business. Chris Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy in a debate on Dynamite next week, and with this rumor, it could be that Eric Bischoff will be moderator for the debate. AEW has a history of using wrestling legends in roles as managers to help get over younger talent, and in that respect, Bischoff's involvement in AEW could be a good thing. But so long as AEW isn't looking to bring in Hulk Hogan for an AEW World Championship run, Bischoff's involvement should probably be limited to happening on the camera, not behind the scenes.