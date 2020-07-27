In case you have been a little busy keeping up with all the SDCC@Home news and forgot that the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 was this past Friday night, this is your reminder before you get spoiled on the winner of the season. Spoiler: Bob completes the It's not really much of a surprise, but Bob The Drag Queen and Jaida Essence Hall come together, crowns out and dressed in red, to kiki about that finale.

Yes, Jujubee is yet again (for the third time) in the final 3 but still does not have a crown. Third time is not the charm, sadly, but she will always win the crown of my heart. Congrats to our well-deserved winner though, Shea Coulee, but honestly my favorite part of this episode was seeing all the other queens back to have the most epic heart to heart and finally spill allllll the tea. "This is the motherf*cking moment I have been waiting for all g*ddamn season." Yes, Bob, I 1,000% couldn't agree more.

India Ferrah is a dirty dirty liar and Alexis Mateo was absolutely thrown to the cannibal queens who took every single bit of India's shady, dirty bait. I'm pissed – if she hadn't pulled that nonsense, we very likely would have gotten my queen Alexis in the final 3. I wonder what her verse of Clap Back would have been?

Regardless of what could have been, I loved getting to see all the eliminated queens finale looks – I still stan Alexis Mateo and her outfit is absolute gag-worthy as always, but Blair St. Clair and Mariah Paris Balenciaga, had some amazing looks as well – shout out though to India's "jiggly titties," which were a little weird and hilarious.

Jujubee's final runway look is absolute perfection sent down from the goddess herself and I am absolutely in LOVE. Why she didn't win based on this cultural piece of queer heaven fashion alone is completely beyond me – it was seriously that good. It was such a shout out to the queer Hindi kids and just said, "beauty is beauty – gender doesn't matter, this is art" and I am so very here for it.

Shea also dug into her childhood in a fluffy pink 1960s fantasy gown – it was an homage to strong black women, very Motown, and very inspired by her mother, which is touching and adorable. Sadly, Miz Cracker in this finale was just alright – she was great, don't get me wrong, but in a top-three full of absolutely phenomenal queens, amazing just isn't good enough. She just didn't stand out enough for me; just like Bob said, it's splitting hairs at this point.

This season of All Stars has been great, and Bob as the host of Pit Stop each week has made a great season just that much better. She's the bright red cherry on top of a delicious All Stars sundae. I cannot wait until more Drag Race can safely begin production again and Bob can appear dressed in every color of the rainbow (only one at a time though, of course) to spill the tea on all the queens and all the drama week after week.