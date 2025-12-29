Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race: Check Out the First 10 Minutes of Season 18

Check out the first 10 minutes of MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 with this look at S18E01: "You Can't Keep A Good Drag Queen Down!"

Article Summary Watch the first 10 minutes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 premiere and get an early look at the new queens.

Season 18 features 14 fierce queens competing for $200K, a makeup collab, and the Drag Superstar crown.

Cardi B joins as the season’s first guest judge, with more stars like Teyana Taylor and Brooke Shields ahead.

New twist: the queens create signature looks from Drag Race vault treasures in their first challenge.

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is wasting little time kicking off 2026, with the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series getting underway in a big way this Friday, January 2nd. After getting a chance to learn a lot more about our 14 queens, we're not getting our best look yet at what Season 18 has to offer. But we're not talking about another promo, teaser, or trailer. For this go-around, we have the first ten minutes of S18E01: "You Can't Keep A Good Drag Queen Down!" waiting for you below.

In the premiere episode, the new cast of queens will show their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in the first challenge of the season: "Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!" Tune in as the queens pay tribute to the queens that came before them by using their leftover treasures from the "Drag Race" vaults to create their own signature drag look. Joining judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison for the season premiere will be none other than music superstar Cardi B.

Other famous faces set to appear this season include Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco, Law Roach, Jamal Sims, Dove Cameron, Zara Larsson, Brooke Shields, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman, and Leland. Our queens are competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," as well as an official makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $200,000, during the 18th season. Now, here's a look at the opening to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race:

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18: Meet Your Queens

Now, here's a rundown of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18's 14 queens and their respective backstories, followed by the "Ruveal" video that was released which includes interviews with each of the queens. In addition, the Emmy Award-winning aftershow RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following (9:30 PM ET/PT) on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate.

Athena Dion – Miami, FL | @athenadion Named after the Greek goddess, Athena Dion brings legendary energy wherever she goes. A talented hostess and prolific drag mother, she has built a dynasty spanning Miami and Mykonos, Greece, counting Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane among her drag daughters. This season, Athena makes Drag Race herstory alongside Juicy Love Dion, marking the first-ever mother/daughter duo to compete together.

Briar Blush – Boston, MA | @briarblush Boston's pin-up princess, Briar Blush is a walking contradiction: retro yet edgy, goth yet glamorous, sweet but with a sting. With her signature jet black hair and killer beat, she commands attention wherever she goes. Named after the thorns on a rose, Briar's sharp wit and prickly personality prove she's not here to be liked– she's here to be remembered.

Ciara Myst – Indianapolis, IN | @the_ciara_myst Indy's shapeshifting superstar, Ciara Myst blends sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and magic into her drag. A prosthetic makeup artist with credits ranging from Dynasty to Marvel Studios productions, Ciara Myst crafts her own costumes and promises to bring creature transformations to life on the main stage. A little ooky spooky, a little ethereal, Ciara Myst is ready to haunt, mesmerize, and transform the competition one look at a time.

Darlene Mitchell – Los Angeles, CA | @itsdarlenebtw A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Indiana, and once performed under the name Trash. After 10 years in drag– but a 5 year hiatus from the performance circuit– Darlene comes to the competition to see if RuPaul and the main stage can coax her back out of her bedroom once more.

DD Fuego – New York, NY | @ddfuego Fiery and feisty, DD Fuego is a full-on production, serving runway-ready looks with a wink and a nod. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, she brings the heat without the cha-cha-cha Latina clichés. A former production designer for TV and off-Broadway theater, she created behind the scenes before stepping into the spotlight. High heat and maximum impact– DD Fuego leaves nothing on the stage but smoke.

Discord Addams – St. Petersburg, FL | @discordxaddams Who's ready for a little chaos? Discord Addams is a high-fashion punk rock maximalist, serving looks packed with safety pins, studs, and unapologetic attitude. Known for playing guitar in a punk rock band, Discord brings a dark, raw energy to the stage. Her ultimate goal: to trade the mosh pit for the runway and become a bona fide drag rock star.

Jane Don't – Seattle, WA | @heyjanedont Inspired by old-school funny ladies like Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, Jane is a comedy queen serving up sharp jokes and even sharper shoulder pads. Counting as her drag sisters both Bosco (Drag Race Season 14 and All Stars 10) and Irene The Alien (Drag Race Season 15 and All Stars 10), Jane Don't walks into the competition ready to make her own mark – and make the other queens sweat.

Juicy Love Dion – Miami, FL | @thejuicylove Small in size, colossal in talent, Juicy Love Dion turns every performance into a masterclass in dance. Self-described as "Miami's Afro-Cuban dancing doll," Juicy brings energy, precision, and flair to every stage she steps on. A proud member of the Dion Dynasty, she's the drag daughter of Morphine Love Dion, and technically the drag granddaughter of fellow competitor Athena Dion– proving that in the Dion Dynasty, the juice flows through every generation.

Kenya Pleaser – Sumter, SC | @kenyapleaser This Southern showstopper is already serving you the answer to the question in her name: Can you please her? Only if you can handle all this auntie energy and attitude! A celebrated Lizzo impersonator, Kenya mixes heart, humor, and high energy performances that get the crowd on their feet. Kenya is here to show the world that Southern charm, curves, and confidence are a winning combination.

Mandy Mango – Philadelphia, PA | @mandyy.mango "A mango a day keeps the doctor away!" Mandy Mango is Philly's favorite fruit, serving kooky, conceptual looks with playful flair. By day, she's a nurse specializing in HIV and sexual health, caring for the LGBT community– by night, she's giving the stage a healthy dose of fruity energy. With a cheeky bedside manner, Mandy Mango prescribes high doses of charisma, charm, and contagious energy with every performance.

Mia Starr – West Palm Beach, FL | @theofficialmiastarr Mia Starr is a 90s/early 2000s hip-hop dancing diva bringing urban style, sharp choreography, and powerhouse personality to the main stage. A talented backup dancer with world tour credits for Rihanna and Britney and a Super Bowl performance with J Lo, she started drag 17 years ago, took a 14-year break to chase her dance career, and now she's back – ready to shine front and center.

Myki Meeks – Orlando, FL | @myki.meeks "Gorgeously stupid, and stupidly gorgeous," Myki Meeks is Orlando's dynamic theatrical powerhouse. A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.

Nini Coco – Denver, CO | @theninicoco A high-energy, high-fashion diva from the Mile High City, Nini Coco is equal parts theatrical and fierce. A skilled costume designer, she blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances. Having quit her day job as a mechanical engineer, she's here to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking – because in her world, it's all or nothing.

Vita VonTesse Starr – Montgomery, AL | @vitavontessestarr Calling herself "Queen V," Vita VonTesse Starr is a pageant powerhouse and an icon of opulence. Hailing from the famed Starr drag family, she's a multi-titleholder who brings elegance, precision, and a flair for the dramatic to every performance. Vita handcrafts show-stopping looks that match her stage presence, making her a formidable competitor in any sewing challenges.

Follow the season on X , Instagram , TikTok , Threads , and Facebook for all the latest (join the conversation using #DragRace).

