Posted in: MTV, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: drag race, mtv, preview, rupaul, season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E15 "First Lewk": Lip Sync Smackdown Reunion

Check out a sneak preview for tonight's MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 15: "Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown - Reunited."

And then there were three. MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 reached this week's final episode before next week's "Grand Finale" with a mini-challenge involving an underwater lip sync performance of RuPaul's "Kitty Girl" and a main challenge that saw our four queens penning their memoir, posing for the cover, and taking part in a podcast interview to promote it. From there, the runway saw Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál declared safe – leaving Plane Jane and Q to lip-sync battle to Tina Turner's "Better Be Good to Me." In the end, it would be Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane & Sapphira Cristál standing tall – and Q heading home. And with that, we head into tonight's episode – with "Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown – Reunited" seeing the eliminated queens returning to battle it out over nine lip syncs – with a cash prize of $50,000 on the line. Check out the opening moments from tonight's round above – and hang out for a look back at last week (waiting for you below).

And here's a look back at Plane Jane and Q's lip sync battle from last week's episode:

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 16 Overview

WELCOME BACK! Of course, Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews & Ts Madison are back for another season of fierceness.

WHO ARE THIS SEASON'S GUEST JUDGES? For the two-episode premiere, "Drag Race" has award-winning actress & producer Charlize Theron and acclaimed musician Becky G. During the season, viewers can also look forward to seeing Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

WHEN/WHERE CAN I WATCH? The two-episode season premiere runs on Friday, January 5th & Friday, January 12th – with each 90-minute episode airing on Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV. If you have a cable login but want to watch online, you can view the series via MTV.com. Otherwise, you may want to consider some free trial offers that Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and other might be offering.

Season 16: Meet Your Queens!

Season 16 of Drag Race features 14 queens vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000. Here's a rundown of the remaining queens – Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), and Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA):

NYMPHIA WIND, 27 – TAIWAN / NY | @66wind99

Banana Time! RuPaul's Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of "Banana Believers" – a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let's hope she doesn't slip up in the competition!

PLANE JANE, 24 – BOSTON, MA | @the_planejane

Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva's name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she's focusing all of her passion on becoming America's Next Drag Superstar.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL, 34 – PHILADELPHIA, PA | @sapphiracristal

Philadelphia's crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

WHAT ABOUT "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: UNTUCKED"? The Emmy Award-winning aftershow will premiere immediately following on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

HOW DO I FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA? For more information on RuPaul's Drag Race and up-to-date news, follow the long-running reality competition series on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Facebook, and WhatsApp for all the latest tea (with the hashtag: #DragRace).

SO WHAT'S THE FINE PRINT? RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer. The show's sponsors include Cash App, Olay Body, Smirnoff, and ViiV Healthcare.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!