RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Ep. 16 Preview: A "Grand Finale" Awaits!

Here's our guide to MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race S16 "Grand Finale," as Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane & Sapphira Cristál compete for the top honor.

If we're being honest? Half of the fun of last week's episode of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, S15E15: "Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown – Reunited" was just trying to figure out the process behind selecting opponents and lip sync songs. With Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane & Sapphira Cristál getting a break, our returning queens were back in the spotlight as they competed for the title of "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses" and a $50,000 prize. In the end, it would come down to Megami and Morphine Love Dion lip-syncing to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory – and Morphine Love Dion walking away with top honors. And that brings us to tonight's "Grand Finale," with our three top queens facing an evening of performances and lip syncs – and in the end, one queen will claim the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $200,000. Before you take a look at the individual profiles on Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál, check out the opening moments to tonight's finale above.

In the following three special editions of Whatcha Packin', Michelle Visage sits down with Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane & Sapphira Cristál to discuss the season, some memorable moments, and those unexpected moments that none of them saw coming:

And here's a look back at Megami and Morphine Love Dion's lip-sync battle from the season's penultimate episode:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16: Meet Your Queens!

Season 16 of Drag Race featured 14 queens vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000. Here's a rundown of our three remaining queens – Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), and Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA):

NYMPHIA WIND, 27 – TAIWAN / NY | @66wind99

Banana Time! RuPaul's Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of "Banana Believers" – a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let's hope she doesn't slip up in the competition!

PLANE JANE, 24 – BOSTON, MA | @the_planejane

Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva's name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she's focusing all of her passion on becoming America's Next Drag Superstar.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL, 34 – PHILADELPHIA, PA | @sapphiracristal

Philadelphia's crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

