Russo Bros DC Vs Marvel Slugfest Premiered On YouTube Ahead Of Quibi

The following poster for the new Quibi series from The Russo Brothers, Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-Year Battle Between Marvel And DC, was shown off at the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse, in a panel hosted by Kevin Smith – who is narrating the show. The panel included former DC publisher Jenette Kahn, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, Superman actor Brandon Routh, Sheena Joyce and Don Argott talking about the history of the publishers, characters and those who worked there – and how it feels to be fictionalised, portrayed by bigtime comic book movie/TV shows actors in the process.

And not only that but they decided to premiere the entire first episode ahead of its Quibi premiere, as part of the YouTube panel. This is the kind of thing actual comic con big panels do in more socially less-distanced times, it's nice to see it replicated in the online version as well. Watch it while you can…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi_qHuKaMxs

The whole panel can be watched below, including DC VS Marvel Part One – including the moment of Joe Simon and Jack Kirby's creation of Captain America, as a foil for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany – a country at the time the USA was doing its best not to go to war with. And the complaints and threats that the publisher and creators got as a result. But also getting a much more welcoming and supportive call from the Mayor of New York City, who arranged security for the pair as a result of the threats.

Slugfest Screencap.

Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC is produced by Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey and will have a Quibi premiere date of the 8th of November, with subsequent episodes to follow.

NYCC/MCM screencap.

 

