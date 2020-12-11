Ryback Accuses WWE of Suppressing His Social Media

Former WWE star Ryback has leveled a very serious accusation at his former employer. According to The Big Guy, WWE has spent the last four years suppressing Ryback's social media accounts, including by having them shadowbanned from various social media services. The evidence cited appears to be less engagement for his social media presence than Ryback would expect.

"My entire social media has been suppressed since 2016," Ryback tweeted. "@wwe has had all my accounts Shadow Banned repeatedly to keep my engagement as low as possible. It won't stop me and I will win in the end. Anyone with half a brain can look at all my accounts and see something isn't right."

Has he tried Parler?

Of course, Ryback has a history of looking at things from a unique perspective. For example, The Big Guy is a big proponent of the idea that the best way to combat the coronavirus pandemic is not through lockdowns, but through proper nutrition and supplements, like the ones he sells. Ryback's claims that WWE is secretly targeting him on social media to suppress his message is an ongoing theme of his Twitter presence.

"How dare people be healthy and want to live their life," Ryback tweeted Thursday. "Let's vilify them and blame them for the lack of nutrition as a society because we chose to sell shit for greed the last 70 years. Food is our medicine, it will allow us all to live freely once again."

"Start researching the powers of the food we were given on this planet," Ryback continued, tweeting a photo of avocados and sunflower seeds advertising his Feed Me More Nutrition brand. "The standard American Diet has failed many, its time to take back control!"