Posted in: Current News, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: opinion, sabrina carpenter, trump

Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out Trump Over "Evil and Disgusting" Video

Sabrina Carpenter called out Trump over using her music for an "evil and disgusting" deportation video to promote his "inhumane agenda."

As the white-trashing of The White House continues, Donald Trump's folks continue to push out videos on social media in an effort to convince people that they've actually been doing something… anything… over the past year. Of course, they're way of doing that is putting out propaganda videos that play fast and loose with the facts for the sake of some hits from their fallen faithful. More often than not, those videos include music from artists who aren't fans of Trump and would never allow their music to be used. That was the case recently with music superstar Sabrina Carpenter, whose song "Juno" ended up getting used in an ICE deportation video glorifying human suffering for the sake of the "Red, White & Blue."

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter wrote on social media, in response to the video that was shared through The White House's official social media account. Taking no one by surprise, The White House issued a response that apparently was an attempt at humor but lands about as cringey as you would expect. "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" a propaganda spokesperson shared as a response. Notice they never actually responded to using Carpenter's music?

Here's a look at Carpenter's response to Trump getting his tiny little orange hands on her music and using it for those ICE fetish videos that his Trumpers have been pumping out:

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In this "Cut for Time" sketch from earlier this season, Carpenter introduced the answer to everyone's relationship problems: a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" (Ben Marshall), who's really tall and… well, he's really tall:

Leave it to Bowen Yang to still make an impact, even though he couldn't be at SNL live when Carpenter hosted. "Grind Song" was the night's highlight, with Carpenter, Yang, Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and others offering an ode to grinding at a middle school dance. That was one of those sketches that a whole lot of folks could relate to, whether they were the grinders or the grindees. Here's a look at the original sketch, followed by a behind-the-scenes peek at how it all came together:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!