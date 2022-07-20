Harley Quinn: Spotify, Warner Bros/DC Podcast Casts Christina Ricci

Hot on the heels of the success of their Winston Duke-starring Batman Unburied (renewed for a second season in June), Spotify, Warner Bros. & DC have announced that Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, Wednesday) will be voicing Harley Quinn to tell the popular character's origin story (from Harley's perspective) in Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind. With production now officially underway, the podcast is being developed, written (along with Matthew Derby & Rachel Khong) & directed by Eli Horowitz (Homecoming). In addition to Ricci, the cast will include Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die, The Many Saints of Newark) as The Joker, with Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on board to voice Bruce Wayne. Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind is executive produced for Spotify by Julie McNamara, Liz Gateley, and Rachel Wolf. The physical production on the podcast is being handled by Realm. Finally giving Harley a chance to take control of her own narrative & tell her story in her own words instead of what the Joker has presented over the years, here's a look at the overall logline/description of the news series (with the news first reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter):

In "Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind"… when we meet Harley, she's Dr. Harleen Quinzel: a gifted psychologist at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City determined to help patients whom her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive life-saving operation, Harleen can't afford. So when she meets "Patient J," a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker to get what she needs — leading them both down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.

Though production is officially underway, a release date or release window wasn't included with today's news.