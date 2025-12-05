Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: sabrina carpenter, trump

Sabrina Carpenter Ratios Trump; The White House Deletes ICE Video

After 1.7 million votes in support of Sabrina Carpenter and counting, Trump's folks over at The White House took down that ICE video.

In case you missed out on the first part, here's a quick history lesson. Donald Trump's folks used music superstar Sabrina Carpenter's song "Juno" in one of their ICE deportation fetish videos glorifying human suffering for the sake of Trump's "Red, White & Blue." Spoiler? It was another example of Trump's lackeys using music from artists who aren't fans of Trump (and would never allow their music to be used) without their permission. Needless to say, Carpenter wasn't happy, taking to social media to make it known. "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter posted. Taking no one by surprise, The White House issued a response that apparently was an attempt at humor but landed about as cringey as you would expect. "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" a propaganda spokesperson shared as a response, not responding to the charge of Carpenter's music being used without her permission.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

But it would be The White House's bravado that would end up being "Short n' Sweet," with Trump's folks deleting the post after it got ratioed big-time (just check out the responses Carpenter's tweet received below) by Carpenter's supporters.

