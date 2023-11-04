Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: Union Committee Meets Pre-Talks; More Studio Reps?

SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is holding a meeting ahead of today's talks. Plus, more AMPTP studio leaders this time around?

Ahead of the start of the 114th day of the strike, we learned late on Friday that the AMPTP had delivered a new proposal offer to SAG-AFTRA – with further negotiations being eyed for Saturday. That was confirmed late Friday/early Saturday in a message from the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee to union members – along with the heads-up that the union's committee would have an internal meeting on Saturday morning before resuming talks with the studios & streamers. "The Negotiating Committee will be meeting Saturday morning to prepare for across-the-table talks with the AMPTP in the afternoon," read the message from the negotiating committee.

Now, reports are that both sides will be meeting via Zoom beginning around noon Pacific time. In addition, there are rumblings that the studios' "usual suspects" (Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Netflix's Ted Sarandos & Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav) will be joined by other studio executives for today's negotiations.

Dear #SagAftraMember , The Negotiating Committee will be meeting Saturday morning to prepare for across the table talks with the AMPTP in the afternoon. In solidarity and gratitude, Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee pic.twitter.com/pyXyxUywTA — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting on Friday revealed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher had a brief but important message for the studios & streamers at the end of a recent Instagram post: "TGIF! Let's hope the AMPTP CEOs resurface with a seal-the-deal counter! 🙏💪🤞🏽":

