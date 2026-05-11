Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA National Board "Decisively" Approves Tentative Agreement

With the SAG-AFTRA National Board approving it, the new tentative agreement now goes to the union membership for a ratification vote.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA’s National Board "decisively" approved the tentative agreement and urged members to vote yes in ratification.

Sean Astin called the agreement a strong deal addressing streaming economics, AI, digital identity, and pension stability.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the agreement delivers meaningful gains on benefits, residuals, artificial intelligence, and more.

The tentative agreement now heads to SAG-AFTRA members, with ballots mailing May 14 and voting ending June 4, 2026.

A little more than a week after it was announced that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had reached a tentative agreement on a new deal, the SAG-AFTRA National Board "decisively" to approve the deal and recommend a "yes" vote to its members when SAG-AFTRA members are given the chance to approve or reject the tentative agreement. We've included statements from two of SAG-AFTRA's major players, along with details on what happens next and a look at the SAG-AFTRA summary of the tentative agreement:

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin: "Today, the SAG-AFTRA National Board reviewed the TV/Theatrical Contracts reached with the AMPTP. The board approved the agreement in a decisive vote, and with a recommendation that members vote 'yes' on the contract. Now, it is the members turn to learn about the tentative agreement. The ratification ballots will be in the mail shortly and it is my earnest desire that there will be full participation.

In my view, this is a very strong deal that builds on the gains of 2023. It is a structural agreement that confronts the realities of streaming economics, artificial intelligence, digital identity, pension stability, data transparency, and the increasingly fragmented nature of employment in our business. I am proud and pleased to send it to the membership with my full support for ratification.

This would not have been possible without the extraordinary work of our volunteer member negotiating committee including Los Angeles Local Vice Chair David Jolliffe, New York Local Vice Chair Linda Powell, Committee of Locals Vice Chair Eric Goins and our negotiating staff team led by National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and Lead Negotiator Ray Rodriguez"

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland: "This contract is a testament to the incredible unity and determination of our members, and I am proud to deliver an agreement that results in meaningful gains across the board, from benefit plans to artificial intelligence to residuals, and beyond. I especially want to thank President Astin and the members of the negotiating committee, Ray Rodriguez, our Chief Contracts Officer, and Jessica Johnson, our National Director of Entertainment Contracts, and the negotiating staff, for their outstanding leadership throughout these negotiations. I look forward to seeing these gains locked in for our members."

SAG-AFTRA Members: Informational meetings info and additional details will be available via SAG-AFTRA over the next few days. Postcards will be mailed on Thursday, May 14th, to eligible SAG-AFTRA members, with the deadline for casting their vote on ratification set for 5 pm PDT on June 4th, 2026.

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