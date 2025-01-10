Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days: Check Out J-Pop Superstar Vaundy's Opening Theme Song

Check out the opening theme song to Netflix's anime adaptation of writer/illustrator Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days from J-Pop superstar Vaundy.

Taro Sakamoto is the ultimate assassin – feared by villains and admired by other hitmen. But one day, he falls in love… and then, out of shape – preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he's still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations, he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before. With only a day to go until Netflix's anime adaptation of writer/illustrator Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days hits streaming screens, we're getting a look at the opening credits sequence, with J-Pop superstar Vaundy offering "Hashire Sakamoto" for the theme.

Here's a look at the opening theme song, followed by an updated image gallery and more:

With new episodes of the anime series set to drop weekly – and Season 1 Part 2 set for July 2025 – here's a look back at the previously released official trailer for Sakamoto Days, followed by the official series overview, a rundown of the English and Japanese voice casts, and more:

When Sakamoto meets Aoi, the convenience store clerk, it's love at first sight — and just like that, he retires.

Sakamoto gets married, has a daughter, opens a mom-and-pop store in a quiet town, and completely transforms … into a plus-size man. To ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family, the legendary ex–hit man bands together with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins.

Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins, like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)," Sakamoto questions the true meaning of strength.

Get ready for nonstop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and extraordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades.

The English voice cast for Netflix's Sakamoto Days includes Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Lexi Cabrera aka Alexa Bliss as Obiguro, Xolo Maridueña as Heisuke Mashimo, SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Dushaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall as Son Hee, Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho, and Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo.

The Japanese voice cast includes Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Taku Yashiro as Shishiba, and Saori Hayami as Osaragi.

