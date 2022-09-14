Cobra Kai: Oona O'Brien on Devon Lee's Season 5 Journey, Tory & Kim

When we're introduced to Oona O'Brien's Devon Lee in Cobra Kai, she was recruited to Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang Karate in season four to compete as the dojo's lone female participant at the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Entering season five of the Netflix series, we find that Devon's passion for martial arts continued even as Eagle Fang shut down and her path eventually crosses joining Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) dojo. O'Brien spoke to Bleeding Cool about the camaraderie on and off set with co-star Peyton List (Tory Nichols) and Alicia Hannah-Kim (Kim Da-Eun). The following contains minor spoilers for season five.

Cobra Kai is O'Brien's breakout role with her debut in the 2020 short Sky High. As we first find Devon in season five, she trains at another dojo before Silver buys the owner out and converts the dojo to a new Cobra Kai as part of his expansion plan across the Valley. She trades her blue gi for a black one and ends up training opposite Tory while stoking her competitive fire. Sensei Kim tries to ignite a fire between the two to be the dominant females at the dojo, hoping the inexperienced Devon can learn from the All Valley female champion.

"[Peyton and Alicia] are both amazing. We have so many pictures of us hanging out and having so much fun," O'Brien said. "We like to play a lot of games together and sing all the time on set, so we keep it pretty light. It's so funny to watch the mood and the tone go from this light, happy environment to all of a sudden, very dark, serious, Cobra Kai world that we're in." While training with Devon, Tory not only has to juggle becoming a leader of the dojo under the watchful eye of Terry and Kim, but also the guilt from learning her victory is tainted. Season five of Cobra Kai is available on Netflix.