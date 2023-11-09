Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, samoa joe, wrestling

Samoa Joe Vacates ROH Title for AEW Gold, Cheese Off The Chadster

Samoa Joe eyes AEW's top prize, ditching ROH TV title. The Chadster is fuming at more inter-brand collusion and cheap ratings ploys by Tony Khan! 🤬👎

Article Summary Samoa Joe vacates ROH TV title, eyes AEW World Championship.

Joe’s declaration of pursuit angers The Chadster.

WWE SmackDown touted as superior to AEW's storylines.

Tony Khan accused of unnerving The Chadster with AEW plots.

📢 Are you kidding The Chadster right now? 📺 Last night on AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe, also known as WWE's "The Samoan Submission Machine," locked up with "Limitless" Keith Lee in a seismic clash that had the AEW faithful on their feet! The match saw the two hosses trading heavy artillery 😤💥, with Samoa Joe's veteran savvy and ruthless aggression eventually leading him to choke out Keith Lee and stand triumphantly as the ROH World TV Champion… but not for long. 🤷 The Chadster doesn't mind telling you that this reeks of desperation!

Immediately after securing the tapout victory, Joe grabs the mic 🎤, proclaims himself the "greatest Ring of Honor Television Champion of all time" like it's some kind of big deal 🙄, and declares he's hungrier than ever – not for White Claw 🍹 or tasty tunes from Smash Mouth 🎶, but for the AEW World Championship. Can you believe this guy🤦‍♂️? Samoa Joe vacates the title right then and there, and announces his crosshairs are fully trained on MJF's shiny championship belt. This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🗑️

Now, don't get The Chadster started on how Samoa Joe has been practically falling over himself in recent weeks trying to become MJF's "friend" – clearly angling for a title shot. 🎣 It's obvious that MJF is having none of it, and the AEW fans are just eating up this soap opera drama. 😒 Their excitement is tangible, and it's puzzling! Don't they understand a single thing about the wrestling business?

Why get involved with these long-term storylines and emotionally intriguing narratives when you could be watching the consistent and superior product WWE serves up? It hits The Chadster right in the feels – and not the good kind of feels – to see so many people disregarding the top-tier sports entertainment that WWE SmackDown brings to the table. 😩

Let's not mince words, Tony Khan! The Chadster sees through these tactics of yours, pandering to the crowds with twists and turns in your booking. 😏 Take note, Tony Khan, your machinations to outshine WWE with compelling character arcs and substantial stakes will most certainly NOT go unanswered! WWE has SmackDown!! And The Chadster urges all the true wrestling aficionados to tune into WWE SmackDown later this week – feel the difference, taste the quality, like a mango White Claw seltzer! ✨👌

Tony Khan, you're clearly obsessed with The Chadster. Even The Chadster's dreams are haunted with your smug face chasing The Chadster through vast cornfields, whispering tactics of storyline progression that are too spicy for an appropriately PG-product. It's…unsettling. 🌽😳

And finally, 💬 readers, members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, like The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are under siege! Does the torment they endure even compare to The Chadster's angst? Only time will tell…

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, a fresh pack of White Claw awaits and The Chadster's gotta get his Mazda Miata's tires rotated – gotta keep that baby running smooth just like WWE! 🚗💨 Remember, when The Chadster needs to clear his head, there's nothing like a drive, listening to Smash Mouth's 'All Star' on repeat! 🌟

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!