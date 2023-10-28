Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Santana and Ortiz Settle Differences, Disrespect WWE on AEW Rampage

Santana and Ortiz brawl on AEW Rampage, culminating a years-long relationship! The Chadster can't believe such blatant disrespect to WWE! 😫😡

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes as he watched AEW Rampage last night! Santana and Ortiz, AEW's famed tag team partners, fought each other in a traumatizing no holds barred wrestling match 😡😭. The Chadster had to cover his eyes more than a few times during the gruesome brawl 🙈. Why, Tony Khan, why? The Chadster wonders if Khan has any sense of decency, personally putting his own roster through terrible things like this.

The Chadster can barely describe the match, it was so disturbing 😫. Mike Santana threw the first elbow into Ortiz's face, which led to a chaos outside the ring 😖. Ortiz seemed to have no mercy for Santana as he pounded on him and used every weapon possible from trash cans to kendo sticks 🗑️🍜. Soon afterward, a table entered the scene, further escalating the intensity of this outrageous brawl 😣😑. Ortiz powerslammed Mike Santana through a table outside the ring, while Mike Santana returned the favor with a pile of chairs. Can anyone tell The Chadster how this is fair? 😤

WWE Crown Jewel is just a week away, and here AEW is trying to stir up controversy by pretending that it has deeper storylines 😡. How dare they attempt to overshadow the spectacular event that is WWE Crown Jewel? It's extremely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️.

And it doesn't stop there, folks. AEW, in a clear attempt to keep deluded fans happy, fostered an illusion that both competitors were equals. Can you believe that? "Over a decade together, both men with the same idea," commentary said when they both went for suplexes. Auughh man! So unfair! This isn't some kind of 'everyone gets a trophy' softball game, Tony Khan! 👎💔

By the end, The Chadster was expecting the two erstwhile partners to shake hands and hug it out, proving they didn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. But instead, Sonjay Dutt entered the scene and whispered something in Ortiz's ear. It was like watching a conspiracy unfold, and The Chadster bets Tony Khan was behind that, too! 😑😡

Is this what it's come to? Mimicking WWE's style and employing senseless violence just for ratings? AEW should stick to so-called "dream matches" with no storylines if they are too lazy to come up with something original 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. This isn't wrestling; it's a poor parody of it. As the Chadster comforted Keighleyanne, who was visibly shaken by this travesty, even she agreed with him, as she was clearly so upset she pushed The Chadster away and went back to texting that guy Gary. When Tony Khan starts affecting the Chadster's sweet Keighleyanne, that's when the line is crossed! 😠😢

All this reminds The Chadster why he loves WWE so deeply. They understand that wrestling is more than cheap stunts and shock value! Poor Santana and Ortiz, being made to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back. Is it really worth it, guys? The Chadster really hopes they'll wake up one day and value their dignity over AEW's amateur antics! 😔😟

