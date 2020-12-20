Saturday Night Live: Alex Moffat Replaces Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

As if having Kristen Wiig as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest on the year-ending episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live would be newsworthy enough, we learned earlier today that Jim Carrey was stepping down from impersonating President-Elect Joe Biden on the long-running sketch comedy/music series. Carrey joins a list of Biden impersonators that also includes Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney. It didn't take long for us to learn who would be replacing Carrey, with SNL cast member Alex Moffat assuming the role in the show's opening sketch with Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, Beck Bennett's Mike Pence, and Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani. A promising if rough start (need to work the voice a little better), the sketch satirized Pence getting the COVID-19 vaccine on camera. Moffat debuted on the show in 2016 and would go on to become a cast member in 2018, starting with Season 44.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season (Bennett continues Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.