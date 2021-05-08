Saturday Night Live: Chappelle, Che Talk Elon Musk; SNL Goes Global

With only hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage of Studio 8H to host tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), you might be surprised to learn that there are still some people who have something to say about the controversial billionaire inventor being given the spotlight by the long-running sketch comedy series. But before we get to that, there's already one big difference between tonight's show and any of the others before it: this one will be live-streamed internationally for the first time via YouTube. As for who has more to add to the Musk conversation, check out SNL cast member and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che as well as stand-up comedian, actor, and Season 46 host Dave Chappelle.

Checking in virtually with Wendy Williams, the talk show host asked Che about the rumors the cast wasn't too thrilled with Musk being tapped to host. For the SNL star, Musk's divisive nature is one of the things that makes having him host that much more interesting. Plus? At least he knows who Musk is. "Well, you know what's funny is that like, I would say I know about 20-25 percent of the white people that get to host the show anyway. So Elon, I was like, 'Oh, I know who he is at least.' I don't really know a lot about pop culture, so I really don't ever know who the host is in the first place," Che explained. "But I like that it's kind of polarizing and stuff. To me, it makes it exciting, I mean, everybody wants to watch now, so that's cool."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: That Damn Michael Che! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zrcxi0p61Y)

As for Chappelle, the famed comedian is also a bit confused by all of the pushback that Musk has been getting since his hosting job was revealed- but can also understand why some are put off by Musk's approach to issues. "Like you said, no one can be woke enough," the comedian said to Joe Rogen during Rogen's podcast. "I'm torn, because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I'm really into tactics. You're not gonna nag people into behaving … In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you're right, you'll be very hard to hear." That said, Chappelle had nothing but god things to say about Musk and shared a story about one of their interactions together. "I teased him about being the richest man on earth, and he took it with good humor," he explained. "What's funny, I had hung out with him years ago, after I quit Chappelle's Show. … We hung out on a tour bus, and he says to me that night … 'I met you before.' I'm like, 'Well, I have no recollection.' He looked kinda hurt."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What Brought Dave Chappelle Back (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjiN1M34v74&t=1s)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.