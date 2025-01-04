Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Check Out Our SNL 50 Midseason Rankings Results

With NBC's Saturday Night Live still on its midseason break, here's a look at how the first ten shows of milestone Season 50 stacked up.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live in the midst of celebrating its milestone 50th season – with even more festivities set for later this month and next (more on that below), we thought tonight would be a good time to rank the first half of Season 50 to see how the season is stacking up. Along with their ranking, we have the rating score that the show was given, a link to our review to make the case for us, and a look back at the on-stage promo prior to the show that spotlighted the host, musical guest, and SNL cast member. When it comes to ties, we took into consideration when the episode aired (season premiere, midseason finale, etc.) as well as a number of other non-scientific, totally subjective factors. The scoring system is 1-10, with 1 being not so great and 10 being absolutely great (with .5 increments) – with the first half of the season averaging an 8.4 (not too shabby).

Saturday Night Live: Ranking Season 50 (So Far)

(1) 9.5 – SNL Season 50 Heads Into Holiday Break with Best Effort Yet: Review

(2) 9.5 – SNL Team, John Mulaney, Chappell Roan Offer Pre-Election Hope, Humor

(3) 9.0 – SNL Writers, Cast Help Nate Bargatze Remind Us Why He's Back (Review)

(4) 8.5 – SNL Team, Bill Burr Trade Mourning for Mocking in Much-Needed Effort

(5) 8.5 – SNL 50 Review: Paul Mescal Embraces The Absurdity; Shaboozey Shines

(6) 8.0 – SNL Heads Into Break on Fun, Fiery Note Thanks to Charli XCX: Review

(7) 8.0 – SNL Review: Bowen Yang, Gaffigan/Walz Shine in Strong Season 50 Start

(8) 8.0 – SNL: Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish Help Make It 4 For 4 for Season 50

(9) 8.0 – SNL Cast, Strong Writing, Cue Cards Boost Chris Rock-Hosted Effort

(10) 7.0 – SNL Review: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks Show Gets Wobbly Near The End

SNL50 Anniversary: Here's What's Planned So Far…

With only two shows remaining in 2024 for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're getting an early look at what's in store in 2025 to celebrate the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series' 50th season. Before we get to the big celebration on February 16th and NBC's documentary event, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music on January 27th, Peacock and Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville will be offering us an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show an enduring and influential institution. Featuring more than 60 contributors, including alumni, and covering decades of history, the four-episode SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night reveals new insights into the show's history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers' room to the famed audition process. With all four episodes set to hit Peacock on January 16th, here's a look at what you can expect:

Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show's most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers' room, the fan favorite "More Cowbell" sketch, and the pivotal season 11.

Episode 101, "Five Minutes" – A showcase of the audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show's most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Episode 102, "Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room" – A behind-the-scenes look at the writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers' room.

Episode 103, "More Cowbell" – A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

Episode 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year" – An exploration into SNL's 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show's direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Executive-produced by Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Showrunner Juaquin Cambron, Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is produced by Jonathan Formica (Ep 101, "Five Minutes" & Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year") and Allison Klein (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room" & Ep 103, "More Cowbell"). The episodes were directed by Robert Alexander (Ep 101, "Five Minutes"), Marshall Curry (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room"), Neil Berkeley (Ep 103, "More Cowbell"), and Jason Zeldes (Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year").

