Saturday Night Live: Conan O'Brien Reflects on Being "Way Too Intense"

Conan O'Brien on his regrets about not sticking around Saturday Night Live longer and how Lorne Michaels led to his late-night career.

No one can ever deny Conan O'Brien's legacy on late-night television with his hosting duties on three shows across NBC and TBS. Before landing his first big break hosting Late Night as successor to David Letterman, he emerged as a force in writing by joining Saturday Night Live in 1987, remaining on staff for four seasons, and leaving in season 16 in 1991 in favor of Fox's The Simpsons, contributing to four episodes before being announced as host of Late Night in 1993. On his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, O'Brien reflected on his writing days, regretting his approach to SNL and how creator Lorne Michaels was responsible for much of his success.

Conan O'Brien Regrets "Being So Intense" on Saturday Night Live

"People always say no regrets," O'Brien said. "I regret being so intense about that [SNL] job. Yeah. I was way too intense, and I think I robbed myself of some fun that I could have had. I did have a lot of fun, but I think I could have had more fun. And I think I could have maybe written there a little longer if I didn't make it such a grind for myself." Michaels had a hand in bringing him back home to NBC. "I burnt out. I burnt out. And [Lorne] could not have been nicer," he added. "This was a couple years before he contacted me about the late-night show. But I was burnt out and I was like, 'I've got to go,' and that's when I went to 'The Simpsons.'"

Michaels' call came on the heels of Letterman losing The Tonight Show to Jay Leno following Johnny Carson's retirement. Letterman opted to go to rival CBS to host The Late Show (now hosted by Stephen Colbert). Before Letterman's retirement in 2015, he was able to skewer his late-night rival, along with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel, when Leno reclaimed The Tonight Show (now hosted by Jimmy Fallon) from O'Brien in 2010, with NBC ultimately buying out O'Brien's contract. After touring, O'Brien returned to late-night television, taking his talents to cable hosting Conan on TBS for 11 seasons until 2021. For more, including how Michaels gave him golden opportunities like writing sketches for recurring SNL favorite, Steve Martin, you can check out the video.

